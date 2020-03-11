ROPITINI, Joe:

04.10.1953 - 11.03.2018

The sun goes down on this, the second year. Keep meeting me in my dreams Joe, where I can tell you how I always loved you and how I miss you so, every single day.

Safe in my heart

Jenny xo

I reached my goal Dad, with you beside me all the way. Ruby is growing up surrounded by love, but you gave her enough love to last a lifetime. She will never forget her Papa.

We all miss and love you,

until we meet again xo



