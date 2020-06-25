ALDRIDGE, John David:
Passed peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday 24th June 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Judith. Loved father and father-in-law of Janice, Karen and Craig Sorensen, David and Karen (Australia), Michael and Chrissy, and Richard and Trudy. Special Grandad of Daniel, Simon; Quin, Emma; Oliver, Abby; Annabella, and Shinea. All messages may be sent to "The Aldridge Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A service for John will be held in The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 27th June 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 25 to June 26, 2020