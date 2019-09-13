ATWOOD, John:
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Thursday 12 September 2019, aged 84 years. Soulmate of Ethel. Very special father of Cheryl, Steven (deceased), Robbie, Andrew and Cathy, Relda and Steve. Loving poppa of Kellie and Dennis; Amy-Jo, Laura-Lee; Paige; Ross, Natalie; Chloe, Brett and Jarrod. Loved 'parcel poppa' of Taura, Reef (scallywag) and Zealan. Loved brother of Pat, Yvonne and Gordon. Loved brother-in-law of Gloria, Mary and families. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 14 September 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019