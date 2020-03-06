BAKER, John Patrick:
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home in Taranaki (formerly of Dunedin) on Thursday, 5 March 2020, aged 74. Loved husband of Marie. Loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Melanie, and Charli; Rachel & Lindsay, Rebecca, and Nicole; Jac & Matt, Joseph, and Emily; Vanessa, Elizabeth, and Joseph; Adam & Catherine. In preference to flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Baker Family may be left on John's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/john A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday, 9 March 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020