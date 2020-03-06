John BAKER

Guest Book
  • "We are both saddened to hear of Johns passing. Our thoughts..."
    - Mockford
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Death Notice

BAKER, John Patrick:
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home in Taranaki (formerly of Dunedin) on Thursday, 5 March 2020, aged 74. Loved husband of Marie. Loved father, father-in-law and grandfather of Melanie, and Charli; Rachel & Lindsay, Rebecca, and Nicole; Jac & Matt, Joseph, and Emily; Vanessa, Elizabeth, and Joseph; Adam & Catherine. In preference to flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Baker Family may be left on John's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/john A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday, 9 March 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.