BROOKES, John Athol:
After a hard fought 21-month battle with cancer, John passed away on November 19, 2020, aged 68. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Adored father and father-in-law to Kieran and Abby, Scott and Kate. Treasured G'Pa to Arabelle. Bestest mate of Scott and Ngaere (Ttocs and Ereagn Effilnuc). Much loved brother of Glenda and Patrick, David and Jenny, Tony and Jane, and Warren and Debbie. Messages to the Brookes family may be left on John's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/john. A celebration of John's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, TOMORROW, Wednesday 25 November 2020, at 10.30am. Followed by a private cremation. For those unable to attend John's service in person it will be streamed via his tribute page. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Movember Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Alvin Tan and his oncology team, all nurses and staff at Braemar Hospital and M5 at Waikato Hospital.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020