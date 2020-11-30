John BUDD

Guest Book
  • "Great Woodleigh football mate. Condolences to the family...."
    - Garry Northcott
  • "Deepest sympathies Jill and family Peter and Joyce Ellis"
  • "RIP John. Thanks for some good memories."
    - Leigh McKenzie
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

BUDD, John:
Peacefully at home on Saturday, 28 November 2020 ages 67. Much loved husband of Jill. Loved father and friend of Sean & Loren, and Carlin. Cherished brother of Paul, Brian, Fiona and their families. Messages to the Budd family may be left on John's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/john. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Wednesday 2 December 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.


Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 30, 2020
