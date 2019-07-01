CHAMBERS, John Joseph:
Passed suddenly at home on Saturday 29 June 2019, aged 68 years. Born in Glasgow August 1950. Dearly loved husband of Tich (Kathrine), and good friend of Irene and Neil. Devoted father to Sarah, Claire, and Johnny, and loved father-in-law of Shane, Cale, and Kelly. Loved stepfather of Shelley and Jason, Jeremy and Sue, Jake, and Sam and Jess. Darling Grandpa to Kyla and Liam, and loved 'Grandad John' to Pheobe, Devon and Cotto, Vicki and Hannah, Shanais, Montana and Jai, and Eboni, and great-grandpa to Freyja and Atticus. Loved and respected by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taranaki Air Ambulance Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Chambers Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for John will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Wednesday 3 July 2019, at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 1 to July 2, 2019