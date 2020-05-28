CHIVERS, John Vivian
(Jack): QSM MStJ
25 December 1928
- 26 May 2020
Jack passed away at Chalmers' Rest Home after living there for several years. His wife Maureen passed away in 1981 after 28 years of marriage and daughter Ann in 2019. Loved father to Stephen, Grant, Michael, John, and Alastair and Grandfather to Larissa and Leanne, Christopher and Catherine, David, Kate and Tim, Erin and Lee, Emily and Megan, Mark and Sean. He was also Great-grandfather to Kaylee, Joshua, Arlo, Max, Sophie, Poppy, Deacon and Hazel. Jack will be remembered for his involvement with many voluntary and charitable organisations including, but not limited to, St Johns, Ironside Vehicle Society, Crippled Children's Society amongst many others. A Private Service is to be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 29th May 2020. For those that would like to view the service via live stream please text Michael on 021 2431583 or e-mail him at [email protected] for the details.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020