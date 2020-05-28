John CHIVERS

Guest Book
  • "You served your community so very well Mr Chivers, your..."
  • "Sorry to see Mr Chivers passing , Painted his little green..."
    - Robert Cruden
  • "So sorry to hear of Jacks passing will be missed"
    - Gael Wells
  • "RIP Mr Chivers, such a community minded amazing human,..."
    - Wendy T
  • "I remember seeing Jack who in all weather was there to see..."
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

CHIVERS, John Vivian
(Jack): QSM MStJ
25 December 1928
- 26 May 2020
Jack passed away at Chalmers' Rest Home after living there for several years. His wife Maureen passed away in 1981 after 28 years of marriage and daughter Ann in 2019. Loved father to Stephen, Grant, Michael, John, and Alastair and Grandfather to Larissa and Leanne, Christopher and Catherine, David, Kate and Tim, Erin and Lee, Emily and Megan, Mark and Sean. He was also Great-grandfather to Kaylee, Joshua, Arlo, Max, Sophie, Poppy, Deacon and Hazel. Jack will be remembered for his involvement with many voluntary and charitable organisations including, but not limited to, St Johns, Ironside Vehicle Society, Crippled Children's Society amongst many others. A Private Service is to be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 29th May 2020. For those that would like to view the service via live stream please text Michael on 021 2431583 or e-mail him at [email protected] for the details.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.