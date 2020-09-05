CROWE, John Wallace:
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital New Plymouth on Thursday, 3rd September 2020. Aged 76 Years. Loved partner of Joan, loved father and father-in-law of Stephanie and Regan (Australia), Mark (deceased), step father of Mark, and Nigel (deceased), grandad to Lauren, Mitchell; Karla, Nicholas, Liam, Adam and Ellie. All messages to the Crowe family can be sent C/- P O Box 218 Stratford 4352. In accordance with John's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 5, 2020