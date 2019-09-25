FITZPATRICK, John Hunter:
After a courageous battle John passed away in Taranaki Base Hospital on Monday, 23 September 2019, aged 70. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Eileen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Julie, and Greig & Rachel. Adored grandad of Beau, and Harper. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Fitzpatrick family may be left on John's tribute page eagars.co.nz/john. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 28 September, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019