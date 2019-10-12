FITZPATRICK, John Hunter:

John's family wish to sincerely thank all those who have supported us by sending cards, flowers, text/messages, providing food and generous donations to the Cancer Society following the loss of a special person. Thank you to all those who attended the final celebration of the life of John, a companion, confidante and colleague to all of us. A special thank you to all the staff on Ward 4B at Taranaki Base Hospital for their kindness and support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as there are too many people to thank individually.



