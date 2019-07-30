GRANT, John Storrier:
06.01.1929 – 26.07.2019
Aged 90 years. Loved husband of Valerie (nee Foster) for
62 years. Father and father-in-law to Helen and John Meuli of Kaikoura, Hector Stuart Grant (deceased), Janne Grant of Marton, Lachie and Nichola Grant of Wanganui. Loved Grandad of Sarah and Bruce Gilmore of Melbourne, Anna and Kevin Towey of Ireland, Tom Meuli and Sophie Cartmer of Alfredton, Sophie and Tom Lance of Waverley, and Hector and Siobhan Grant of Wanganui. Great-Grandad to Henry and Alice Gilmore, Liam, Aiofe and Johnny Towey, Archie and Isla Lance, and Chloe and Rosie Grant. Loved brother of Margaret and Glenys. Loved and respected brother-in-law and Uncle to his many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. As per John's wishes a private cremation has been held. All messages to [email protected]
Dempsey & Forrest
(Locally Owned)
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 30, 2019