HAREB, John Francis:
25.6.1928 - 2.7.2020
92 years. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband, best friend and soulmate of Colleen for almost 70 years. Loving and caring Dad/ Johnny of Christine (deceased) and Laurie, Mike and Fiona, Jan and Bernard, Greg and Andrea. Loved Grandad-Johnny and Great-Johnny of his 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Our thanks to the staff of Ward 4b at Taranaki Base Hospital and assistance by Hospice for the care shown to Johnny and us all. Messages c/- Hareb family, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. A celebration of Johnny's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth on Monday 6 July 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 4 to July 6, 2020