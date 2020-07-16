HILLS, John Gifford:
Peacefully on Tuesday 14th July 2020 at Riverside Rest Home, aged 80 years. Much loved Dad of Denbigh and Hayley, and Hyett. Loved Grandad to Jack, Ethan; and Azrah. Loved brother to Larry, Mary, and the late Robyn. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Hills family C/- P O Box 4016 New Plymouth. Family and friends are invited to a service for John to be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Saturday 18th July 2020 at 10.00am followed by the interment at Kopuatama Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 16 to July 17, 2020