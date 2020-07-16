John HILLS

Guest Book
  • "It was a pleasure knowing you over the years John....RIP"
    - Carolynne Vankerssen
  • "Sorry to read of John's passing he was a really neat dad..."
  • "Denbigh,Hayley and Boys,Hyett&Azi Sorry to hear this sad..."
  • "To my children Denbigh and Hyett. Grandchildren Azrah,..."
    - Shirley Hills
  • "To Denbigh,Hayley,Jack,Ethan and Hyett and Azi. Sorry to..."
    - Lana Dodds
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Abraham's Funeral Home
366 Devon Street East
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

HILLS, John Gifford:
Peacefully on Tuesday 14th July 2020 at Riverside Rest Home, aged 80 years. Much loved Dad of Denbigh and Hayley, and Hyett. Loved Grandad to Jack, Ethan; and Azrah. Loved brother to Larry, Mary, and the late Robyn. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Hills family C/- P O Box 4016 New Plymouth. Family and friends are invited to a service for John to be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Saturday 18th July 2020 at 10.00am followed by the interment at Kopuatama Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 16 to July 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.