HORGAN, John Michael:
Peacefully at Radius Thornleigh Park Rest Home, on Tuesday 22nd September 2020. Loved eldest son of the late Annie & Rhody Horgan (Opunake). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Joyce & Arthur Kuriger, the late Margaret & George Hartley, Dorothy (dec) & Graham James (Tariki), the late Veronica & Arthur Harrison, Edward & Gael (dec) and partner Margaret Sands (Auckland), Mary & Tom Kuklinski (Auckland), Rhoda & Owen Neale (Bell Block), Patrick & Marion (Sydney), Elaine & Ted Olsson (Bell Block), Judith & Douglas Burton (Wellington), and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by us all.
R.I.P.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 28, 2020