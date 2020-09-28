John HORGAN

Guest Book
  • "To all the Horgan families, my thoughts are with you all at..."
    - Jean Hastie
Death Notice

HORGAN, John Michael:
Peacefully at Radius Thornleigh Park Rest Home, on Tuesday 22nd September 2020. Loved eldest son of the late Annie & Rhody Horgan (Opunake). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Joyce & Arthur Kuriger, the late Margaret & George Hartley, Dorothy (dec) & Graham James (Tariki), the late Veronica & Arthur Harrison, Edward & Gael (dec) and partner Margaret Sands (Auckland), Mary & Tom Kuklinski (Auckland), Rhoda & Owen Neale (Bell Block), Patrick & Marion (Sydney), Elaine & Ted Olsson (Bell Block), Judith & Douglas Burton (Wellington), and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by us all.
R.I.P.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.