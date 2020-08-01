HUGHES, John Pioi:
John's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very special person. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. In the name of our Father, Mother, Son, Holy Spirit, faithful Archangels, Amen. Arohanui Hughes Whanau. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 1, 2020