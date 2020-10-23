JENKINSON,

John Sinclair (JJ):

On Sunday 18th October 2020 at Te Rangimare Hospice, John, surrounded by family, love and laughter, was taken from us after a short illness. He is survived by his wife, Louise; his loving children and their partners, Todd and Jean, Niki, Melissa and Greg, Christopher and Joseph, Kylie and Mark; his brother Kevin and sister Susie, and many nieces and nephews. John was the adored Poppa of his nine grandchildren; Jack, Tullia, Tom, Harry, Max, Clay, Tianna, Tãne, and Pippa. Our special thanks to all the staff at Te Rangimare Hospice for their love and care of our dad. He was farewelled by family and friends on Wednesday. Thank you to his nephews Matthew and Andrew for making the celebration of his life so memorable.

- Jenkinson whãnau

