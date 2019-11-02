John LAUDERDALE

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to John's family - a great and caring..."
  • - Nick Martin
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

LAUDERDALE,
John Frederick:
1935 - 2019
(Associate of Royal Academy Music) Passed away suddenly and peacefully on Thursday 31st October. Beloved father of Kathleen and Patricia and his six grandchildren. All messages to the Lauderdale family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth 4340. A service to celebrate the life of John will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, 141 Tasman Street, Opunake on Saturday 16th November, at 12 noon, followed by burial at the Opunake Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.