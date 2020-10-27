McDOWELL, John Robert:
Of Palmerston North. On Sunday 25th October 2020, Peacefully at Summerset on Summerhill Rest Home. Aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Cherished father and father-in-law of Aaron, Sally and Paul Smyth, and Shaun. Treasured Grandad of Jackson, India, Olivia and Sam. A devoted Marist man and a mad keen runner. A special thank you to the Nursing staff and caregivers at Summerset on Summerhill rest home for their loving care of John. All messages to the McDowell family C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North, 4441 would be greatly appreciated. A Service for John will be held at the Cathedral Of The Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North on Friday 30th October 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 27, 2020