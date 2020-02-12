MILLS, John William David:
15 September 1923 -
7 February 2020
John died in peace surrounded by family in New Plymouth. Father, grandfather, great-grandfather and step-father, and loving husband of Sheila (deceased). John is survived by daughters Jennifer & Susan (deceased), granddaughter Rachel, married to Shaun with great-granddaughter Courtney. Son John, married to Lisa, granddaughters Madelyn and Mackenzie. He also has a numerous extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins - all of whom have loved John well. In accordance to John's wishes a private memorial and celebration of life service was held on February 11, 2020. Messages J S Mills, c/- PO Box 224, New Plymouth 4340.
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020