MOORE, John Stanley:
Peacefully at his home with family by his side on Friday, 2nd October 2020. Aged 89 years. Loved husband of Sandy, father and father-in-law of David, Gail and John, Shona, Karen and Katherine, grandad to his 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Moore family can be sent C/- PO Box 218 Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers a donation to Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for John will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford on Tuesday, the 6th of October 2020, at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2020