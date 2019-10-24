REARDON,
John Graeme (Graeme):
21.5.1942 - 22.10.2019
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a short illness. Much loved and cherished husband of Margaret. Precious father and father-in-law of Barrie (Normanby); Shane (deceased); and Karyn and Brian Cook (Stratford). Much loved pop of his 8 grandchildren. In preference to flowers, donations to the Taranaki Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Reardon family can sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Graeme at the All Saints Anglican Church, King Edward Street, Eltham, on Saturday, 26th October at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019