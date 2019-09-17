John SMITH

Guest Book
  • "Dear Cathy,so very sorry to see John has passed away. My..."
    - Raewyn Bishop
  • "So sorry to hear if your loss Cathy. Such a fine gentleman,..."
  • "Dear Cathy ,so very sorry to read of Johns death. He was a..."
  • "We are so sorry to hear of the loss of John. He was a..."
    - Razz Print & Design
  • "Sad to hear about John, thinking of you Cathy. Dot (ex NPDC)"
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

SMITH, John Murray:
Suddenly on Saturday 14th September 2019, at home in New Plymouth. A proud Scottish gentleman who loved his family, a round of golf and a tipple. Cherished husband of Cathy Thurston, dearest father and father-in-law of Eileen & Milton Jennings (Auckland), Carole Smith (London) and Jonathan Smith and Rachel Le Mesurier (London). Loved grandfather of Sarah and James, Tom, Milly and Eddie, William, Daisy, Flossie and Olive and great-grandfather of Harper and Charlie. Loved brother of Roy (deceased Kilmarnock) and cousin of Janet and Dougie Williamson (Auckland). Loved brother-in-law of Jane and Pete Snowden and adored Uncle of Jono (deceased), Mitch and Erica and Maty and great-uncle of Everly (New Plymouth). A service for John will be held at St Andrews Church, 72 Liardet Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 19th September 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.