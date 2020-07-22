WANO, John Waretini:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 21 July 2020, at Summerset Retirement Village. Cherished son of Waretini and Norine. Beloved husband of the late Makere. Adored father to Vivien Manu, Hayden and Clare and the late Antonia, the late Hinenui and Steve, Tunui and Julie, the late Te Kauhoe and Pirihira, Wharehoka and Emere, Troy and Cecilia. Cherished Koko of his 40 mokopuna. John will lie in state at Muru Raupatu Marae, 113 Te Arei Road West, Sentry Hill from 3.00pm on Wednesday 22 July, until his Requiem Mass which will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 113 Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 24 July 2020, at 10.00am, followed by his burial at Awanui Cemetery.
Rest now in the arms of the Lord and all those who have gone before you.
E kore e mutu te aroha móu.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 22, 2020