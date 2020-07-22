John WANO

Guest Book
  • "So sad to hear the news of John's passing. As a boy growing..."
    - John Bourke
  • "It is sad to hear of the loss of Koro John, a true..."
    - Manu Magrath
  • "My deepest condolences to the w'aanau on your sad loss...."
  • "Tino arohanui ki a koutou katoa te Wano whnau. Moe mai r..."
  • "To tatou aroha ki a koutou katoa. June a Simon Moseley"
    - June Moseley
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Muru Raupatu Marae
113 Te Arei Road West
Sentry Hill
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
113 Powderham Street
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

WANO, John Waretini:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 21 July 2020, at Summerset Retirement Village. Cherished son of Waretini and Norine. Beloved husband of the late Makere. Adored father to Vivien Manu, Hayden and Clare and the late Antonia, the late Hinenui and Steve, Tunui and Julie, the late Te Kauhoe and Pirihira, Wharehoka and Emere, Troy and Cecilia. Cherished Koko of his 40 mokopuna. John will lie in state at Muru Raupatu Marae, 113 Te Arei Road West, Sentry Hill from 3.00pm on Wednesday 22 July, until his Requiem Mass which will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 113 Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 24 July 2020, at 10.00am, followed by his burial at Awanui Cemetery.

Rest now in the arms of the Lord and all those who have gone before you.
E kore e mutu te aroha móu.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.