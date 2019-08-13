WRIGHT,
John Bruce (Bruce):
Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital on Friday 9th August 2019. In his 87th year. Treasured husband of the late Helen. Loved father and father-in-law of Rachael, Philip and Jenny (Brisbane) and loved uncle of Mark. Loved brother-in-law of Charlie. Treasured Dah of his eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Loved uncle of his Wright and Casey nieces and nephews. All communications C/- Cleggs Funeral Services, P.O. Box 183, Hawera.
Vigil prayers for Bruce will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church on Wednesday 14th August at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass is to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Hawera, on Thursday 15th August at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Hawera Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019