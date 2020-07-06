Johnny HUGHES (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Kura Ngaia-Egan
  • "You will always be remembered Uncle John say Hi to Mum and..."
    - Bill Cassidy
  • "Condolences to the Hughes Whanau at this sad time , was..."
    - Brian Moore
  • "Koro Pureke where do i start..... I'm glad I was your..."
    - Iringarangi Hamon Pou
  • "Well,Johnboy, you had certainly been thru a battle these..."
    - Graeme Nowell
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Chapel of W. Abraham
366 Devon Street East
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

HUGHES,
Johnny Pioi (Jonboy):
25.06.1946 - 03.07.2020
Passed away peacefully at Radius Heatherlea Resthome, New Plymouth, surrounded by his loving family, his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Beloved husband of Dolly Diana Hughes (nee Cassidy). Dearly loved Dad to Sonny, Lewie and Teresa, Cherry, Selena, Adam (dec), Joanna and Leon, Leslie and Simon. Dearly loved Poppa, PopPop to his many Mokopuna's. Best bro to Cass and Joanne, Graeme and Arlene. Treasured uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loved friend to many! For all the support, guidance and strength we would like to thank, Aunty Teina and cousin Shirleyann, Uncle Phillip and Aunty Joanne, Lyn Murray, 'Hayley' Driver of St john Ambulance, the staff at Radius Heatherlea Resthome. John's service will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 10.30am, thereafter to the Awanui Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 6 to July 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.