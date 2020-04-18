HUNT, Jollene Maree
(Jo, Fred Dagg):
Jo passed away after a short illness at Taranaki Base Hospital on Sunday 12th April 2020, aged 45 years. Dearly loved wife of Jason. Much loved mum of Liam, and Simon. Loved daughter of Marilyn and Jim, and the late Kevin Hunt. Loved sister of Anthony and Louise, Michelle and Errol. A much loved aunty of her nieces and nephews.
A little girl in her red bands, always loved
and forever missed.
Due to current circumstances, Jo has had a private cremation, and her memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020