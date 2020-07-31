JAMES, Joseph:
Passed away aged 96, on 26 July 2020. Dearly loved husband of Joan for over 70 years. Special father to Raewyn, Brian, Judith & Mark. Loved poppa to his many grand & great-grandchildren. The family would like to thanks all of the staff at Ward 2A, Taranaki Base Hospital for their empathy & care above and beyond. A service will be held at the Waitara Services & Citizens Club, Queen Street, Waitara, at 11.00am, Friday 31 July 2020. Followed by a private family burial. Messages c/- The James Family, 13B Grey St, Waitara.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 31, 2020