KUKEC, Joseph (Josip):
Joseph passed away peacefully at home with loving wife Malvina by his side on Sunday 12th July 2020, in his 84th year. Dearly loved father of Dijana, Simon, and Daniel. Much loved father-in-law of Gisele and loving grandfather (Dida) of Baby Noah. Dear special friend of Manou. A special thank you to Hospice staff and carers for their respectful and thoughtful care of Joseph. Joseph's Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday 20th July 2020, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 106 Powderham Street, New Plymouth, at 10.30am. Followed by a burial at Awanui Cemetery.
R.I.P.
Poivaj u miru
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 18, 2020