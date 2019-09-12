POTROZ,
Joseph Anthony (Joe):
Peacefully with his loving family on Tuesday, 10 September 2019, aged 83. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Rosalinda. Cherished father and father-in-law of Peter & Antionette, Joseph (Jody) & Amanda, Kathrine & Vaughan, Wendy & John, Sara & Sam, Edna, Bia & Ken, Zenny & Don, and Butch & Imee. Loving grandad of Karl, Mark, and Brad; Shannon, and Thomas; Candyse, and Hollie; Jessica, Sienna, and Luke; Jennifer, and Alvin; Lee, and Shaun; Kevin, Sheryl, and Butch Jr. Loving great-grandad to all his great-grandchildren. In preference to flowers donations to the Motor Neurone Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Potroz family may be left of Joseph's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/joseph Requiem Mass for Joseph will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara, on Tuesday 17 September 2019, at 10.30am, followed by his burial at Waitara Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019