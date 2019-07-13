McGHIE,
Josephine Mary (Jo):
On July 7, 2019, peacefully at Lansdowne Park Village, Masterton. Aged 73 years. Reunited with her beloved husband the late Rodney (Rod). A much-loved Mum and Mum-in-law to Kerrian, Craig & Devina, Helen Pyatt, Damon & Maria, Michaela & Matthew McGhie-Lay, Sheridan & Thomas Hawkins. A wonderful Nana to her
16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to the Kahukura Palliative Care nurses and staff at Lansdowne Park Village for the love and care they showed to our mum. Messages can be sent c/- P.O. Box 460, Masterton 5840. A private service for Jo has been held in accordance with her wishes.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 13, 2019