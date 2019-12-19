EHRHORN,
Joshua Roderick Edwin:
12.3.1980 – 19.12.2004
For our son, brother, and uncle, 15 years gone today.
They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal,
Neither time nor reason will change the way we feel.
Gone are the days we used to share,
But in our hearts you are always there.
The gates of memories will never close,
We miss you more than anyone knows.
Love and miss you every day, till we meet again always and forever.
- Mum, Dad, Rachel, Chris, Savannah, Devlin, Troy, Fleur, Toni and Kyan.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019