McKNIGHT, Joshua Damon:
Josh passed away suddenly on Wednesday 2 September 2020 in New Plymouth. Dearly loved and cherished son and stepson of Jason and Intan, and Joanne and Carl. Loved brother to Nathan and Caitlin, and stepbrother to Mitchell and Holly, and Briarley and Lewis. Much loved and adored grandson of Ngaire and the late John, Kay and the late Bob, and Brian and Shirley. Adored and loved by his aunts, uncles and cousins. A service for Josh will be held in the Chapel at W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street, East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 23 September 2020 at 10.30am. A private interment will follow.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2020