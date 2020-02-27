Joy APPS

Guest Book
  • "So many good memories of times spent at Uruti with Joy and..."
    - Deb Laurence
  • "Happy memories of working with Joy at DOC. Made the best..."
    - Paul Marshall
  • "Fond memories of a lovely lady - safe journeys Joy and our..."
    - Maree de Hauterive
Service Information
A Simple Cremation & Burials
233 Carrington Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-023-6236
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Northpoint Baptist Church
116 Mangati Road
Bell Block
Death Notice

APPS, Joy:
Beloved wife of John, devoted mother of Alex, Ben (D), Sam, & Harley (D), and step-mother of Tim and Susannah. Adored 'Nannie' to Mathew, Joel, Flynn, Kira, Charlotte, Natellie, & Georgia. Treasured daughter of Ken (D) & Tilly McLean, and respected sister of Cecily, Nathan, Roly, Ian (D), and Shirley. A celebration of Joy's life will be held at 11.00am, on Friday, February 28th, 2020, at Northpoint Baptist Church, 116 Mangati Road, Bell Block.
a simple cremation
& burials

Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020
