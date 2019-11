PICKERING, Joy Ina (Ina):Peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Friday 1 November 2019, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of Peter (deceased). Loved Mum of Roger and Lan Anh, Noel and Mary-Sue, Mark and Luck, Susan and Chris Thom, Craig and Mel, Bryan (deceased) and Rewa, and Carol. Adored Nana Pick to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In preference to flowers a donation to Alzheimers New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Pickering family may be left on Ina's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/ina . A service to celebrate Ina's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 7 November 2019, at 10.30am, followed by her interment at Opunake Cemetery at 2.00pm.