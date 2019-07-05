Joy ROGUSKI

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you David and your family. I remember..."
    - Ian & Frances Jenkins
  • "Well, Joy, life is a bugger at times, but you always kept..."
    - Jean Hastie
  • "To the Roguski family. Thinking of you all at this sad..."
    - David and Sheryl Page
  • "I give my sympathies to Joys family . I met her through..."
  • "Dearest Joy, many memories of fun times over the years..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

ROGUSKI, Joy:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 3 July 2019, aged 73. Loved wife and best friend of David for 54 years. Mum of Gloria and Anthony, and Michael and Leonardo. Nana Joy of Hayden, Clayton (deceased), and Tayla-Joy. Messages to the Roguski family can be left on Joy's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/joy. Family and friends are invited to wear purple and attend a service to celebrate Joy's life at the Waitara District Services and Citizens Club, 16 Queen Street, Waitara, on Monday 8 July at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. No flowers please (they made Joy sneeze!) but please bring a plate to share during a time of fellowship following her service.

