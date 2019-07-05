ROGUSKI, Joy:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 3 July 2019, aged 73. Loved wife and best friend of David for 54 years. Mum of Gloria and Anthony, and Michael and Leonardo. Nana Joy of Hayden, Clayton (deceased), and Tayla-Joy. Messages to the Roguski family can be left on Joy's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/joy. Family and friends are invited to wear purple and attend a service to celebrate Joy's life at the Waitara District Services and Citizens Club, 16 Queen Street, Waitara, on Monday 8 July at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. No flowers please (they made Joy sneeze!) but please bring a plate to share during a time of fellowship following her service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 5 to July 6, 2019