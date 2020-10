SHIPPEY, Joy:

Much adored and devoted wife of the late Roy for 56 years. It's been one year Mum since Dad reached out his hand and guided you to join him. We miss you both so very much, but are comforted by the fact that you are reunited forever. Give Dad a big hug from us all. We love and miss you both and always will.

Forever in our thoughts and hearts, Eternal love - Garry, Karen, Joanne and Steven xxx.