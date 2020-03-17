CANN,
Joyce Jane (nee Grant):
Died in Hawera on Sunday 15th March 2020, in her 92nd year. Adored wife of the late Max. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Trevor Rayner (Paraparaumu), and David and Kimi Cann (New Plymouth). Much loved grandma of Dale Rayner and David Field (Wellington), Grant and Anne Rayner (Tawa), Karen and Paul Jamieson (Silverdale), Rangi and Tiare Wano (Tauranga), and Ariana Cann (Wellington). Great-Gran of Jessica and Maxwell Rayner (Tawa), Caleb, Briar and Luke Jamieson (Silverdale), and Cora, Tuiti and Te Uri Wano (Tauranga). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alison and the late Colin Miller (Hawera), the late Betty and the late Bruce Zinsli (Hawera), Ava and the late Colin Baker (Hawera), Don and Elizabeth Grant (Australia), and Heather and Fred Hughes (Lepperton).
Requiem Mass for Joyce will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Hawera, on Wednesday 18th March 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Cann Family" C/- PO Box 183, Hawera.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020