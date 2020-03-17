Guest Book View Sign Service Information Requiem Mass 11:00 a.m. St Joseph's Catholic Church Victoria Street Hawera View Map Death Notice



Joyce Jane (nee Grant):

Died in Hawera on Sunday 15th March 2020, in her 92nd year. Adored wife of the late Max. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Trevor Rayner (Paraparaumu), and David and Kimi Cann (New Plymouth). Much loved grandma of Dale Rayner and David Field (Wellington), Grant and Anne Rayner (Tawa), Karen and Paul Jamieson (Silverdale), Rangi and Tiare Wano (Tauranga), and Ariana Cann (Wellington). Great-Gran of Jessica and Maxwell Rayner (Tawa), Caleb, Briar and Luke Jamieson (Silverdale), and Cora, Tuiti and Te Uri Wano (Tauranga). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alison and the late Colin Miller (Hawera), the late Betty and the late Bruce Zinsli (Hawera), Ava and the late Colin Baker (Hawera), Don and Elizabeth Grant (Australia), and Heather and Fred Hughes (Lepperton).

Requiem Mass for Joyce will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Hawera, on Wednesday 18th March 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Cann Family" C/- PO Box 183, Hawera.







CANN,Joyce Jane (nee Grant):Died in Hawera on Sunday 15th March 2020, in her 92nd year. Adored wife of the late Max. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Trevor Rayner (Paraparaumu), and David and Kimi Cann (New Plymouth). Much loved grandma of Dale Rayner and David Field (Wellington), Grant and Anne Rayner (Tawa), Karen and Paul Jamieson (Silverdale), Rangi and Tiare Wano (Tauranga), and Ariana Cann (Wellington). Great-Gran of Jessica and Maxwell Rayner (Tawa), Caleb, Briar and Luke Jamieson (Silverdale), and Cora, Tuiti and Te Uri Wano (Tauranga). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alison and the late Colin Miller (Hawera), the late Betty and the late Bruce Zinsli (Hawera), Ava and the late Colin Baker (Hawera), Don and Elizabeth Grant (Australia), and Heather and Fred Hughes (Lepperton).Requiem Mass for Joyce will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Victoria Street, Hawera, on Wednesday 18th March 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Cann Family" C/- PO Box 183, Hawera. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers