Joyce CLAPHAM

Guest Book
  • "My Deepest Sympathy to you all. so many fond memories of my..."
  • "Our thoughts and sympathies are with you all. What an..."
    - Christine & Graeme Corrigan
  • "Very sorry to hear this, deepest sympathies to Judith and..."
    - Peter O'Dea
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Death Notice

CLAPHAM,
Joyce Gwendoline (Mick):
Dearly beloved wife of the late Barney Clapham, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter, Nigel (Nigs, Brisbane), Jill Dixon, Nina and Richard Bolton (Adelaide), Judith and Kevin Mullin. Respected friend of Gael and Gerald. Much loved "Grandma" of her nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Mick passed 46 days before her 100th birthday. The family would like to express their thanks to Pat and her staff at Maida Vale Retirement Village for their care and affection for Grandma, especially to Kerry, Sheona, Irene, Colleen, Penny and PJ. All messages to The Clapham Family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. A private family funeral is to be held in accordance with Mick's wishes.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.