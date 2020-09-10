CLAPHAM,
Joyce Gwendoline (Mick):
Dearly beloved wife of the late Barney Clapham, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter, Nigel (Nigs, Brisbane), Jill Dixon, Nina and Richard Bolton (Adelaide), Judith and Kevin Mullin. Respected friend of Gael and Gerald. Much loved "Grandma" of her nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Mick passed 46 days before her 100th birthday. The family would like to express their thanks to Pat and her staff at Maida Vale Retirement Village for their care and affection for Grandma, especially to Kerry, Sheona, Irene, Colleen, Penny and PJ. All messages to The Clapham Family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth, or online at wabraham.co.nz/notices. A private family funeral is to be held in accordance with Mick's wishes.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2020