NICKEL, Joyce Lilian:
Our beautiful Mum passed away peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare Hawera on Tuesday 8th September 2020, in her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Roy. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenda & John Oxley (Sydney), and Murray (dec) and Denise. Loved Nan to Michelle and Shaun Hodson and Great-Grandmother Nana Joyce to Hannah Hodson. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend. Messages to the Nickel family may be left on Joyce's tribute page at www.hardingsfunerals.co.nz/ nickel-joyce-lillian/ Due to covid-19 restrictions, invited guests will celebrate Joyce's life on Saturday 12th September 2020, commencing at 11.00am, at Hardings Funeral Chapel, followed by interment at the Manaia cemetery. Joyce's wider community is invited to join her service online, via her tribute page.
Rest in peace.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 11, 2020