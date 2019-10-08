SHIPPEY, Joyce (Joy):
Passed away peacefully at Hawera Hospital on Tuesday 3rd October 2019. Aged 84 years. Much adored wife of the late Roy. Beloved daughter of Ken and Dolly Middlesmiss (both deceased). Cherished and always remembered mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Sheryl (Aust), Karen and Jim (Hawera), Joanne and Paul (Aust), and Steven (USA). Treasured grandmother and great-grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Joy's wishes a private cremation has been held. All messages to 'The Shippey Family', c/- Karen and Jim, 958 South Road, RD 12, Hawera.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019