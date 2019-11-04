SHIPPEY, Joyce:
Thank you to everyone who sent cards and messages following the loss of our beautiful mum. Special thanks to the wonderful Doctors, Nurses and Staff of St John Ambulance, Taranaki Base Hospital ICU and Ward 2A, Trinity Home and Hospital Hawera, and Hawera Hospital ED. Also thanks to Sue and Geoff of Cleggs Funeral Services for their aftercare of our precious mum.
Reuinted with our loving Dad. Forever in our hearts
and thoughts .
- Garry, Karen, Joanne, Steven and partners.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2019