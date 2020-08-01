SMITH, Joyce Florence
(nee Best):
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Mountain View Rest Home on Thursday 30 July 2020. Aged 98 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Nancye, Allan and Miep, Bryan and Kaye and Gillian and Dane Paul. Loved Joyce and Nana of Hayden and Liz, Daniel and Raewyn, Heidi, Jesse and Tish, Candace and Shaun, Caleb and Rose, Natasha, Kade, Kyle and their families. Loved sister of Jennie. Family and friends are invited to a celebration for Joyce to be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 3 August 2020 at 12.30pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 1, 2020