WEST, Joyce Mae:
On 23 May 2020, at Radius Thornleigh Park, Joyce passed away peacefully in her 92nd year, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Les, loved mother of Mervyn & Lyn, Glenyss & the late Jumbo, Bev & the late Lloyd & Wayne, Jos & Chris, Gayleen & Don, Lesley & Wayne. Cherished Grandma and Great-Grandma. Special thanks to the staff of Radius Thornleigh Park for their love and care. As per Joyce's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 26, 2020