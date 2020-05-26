Joyce WEST

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time Wendy Tiplady"
  • "Rest In Peace Joyce, many memories.From your cousins in..."
  • "Heartfelt condolences to the wonderful West family. Thank..."
    - Helen
  • "WEST, Joyce Mae: Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Bev and the..."
    - Joyce WEST
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
  • "WEST, Joyce Mae: Loved Mum of Glenyss (Thames), Grandmother..."
    - Joyce WEST
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

WEST, Joyce Mae:
On 23 May 2020, at Radius Thornleigh Park, Joyce passed away peacefully in her 92nd year, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Les, loved mother of Mervyn & Lyn, Glenyss & the late Jumbo, Bev & the late Lloyd & Wayne, Jos & Chris, Gayleen & Don, Lesley & Wayne. Cherished Grandma and Great-Grandma. Special thanks to the staff of Radius Thornleigh Park for their love and care. As per Joyce's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.