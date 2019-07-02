Judith BLUNDELL

Death Notice

BLUNDELL,
Judith May (nee Terry):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at Taranaki Base Hospital on Monday 1 July 2019. Aged 56 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Terry for 33 years. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Kylie and John Lane, Stacey and Danny Chapman, and Cameron and Emma Murray. Loved Nana Jude of Travis, and Bella. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki and Inglewood District Health Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left at her service. A celebration of Jude's life will be held at Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Friday 5 July 2019, at 1.30pm.
"A courageous battle and
a fight fought hard,
forever in our hearts"

