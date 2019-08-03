Acknowledgement

BLUNDELL, Judith (Jude):

Terry and family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, food, letters and cards during the loss of our loved one. Thank you to all those who attended the celebration of Judith's life, and for the kind donations received for Hospice Taranaki and Inglewood District Health Trust, they are greatly appreciated. We would like to give a special thank you to Janine Austin from Vosper's Funeral Home and Canon Pastor Bill Marsh for the service you provided on the week of Judith's passing. We are also grateful to all the professional services who helped Judith on her final journey. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers