MORROW,
Judith Ann (Jude):
Peacefully at Bupa Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford, on Sunday, 25th October 2020. Loved partner of Graeme (Hoppy), loved sister of Dianne, loved mother of Graham, Robert, Shannon, Anthony, loved nana of Tatum, Sirvana; Kairo and Lucca (dec). All messages to the Morrow family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers a donation to Ozanam House would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Jude will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Friday, 30th October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Inglewood Cemetery, Inglewood.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020