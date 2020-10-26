Judith MORROW

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest condolences for your loss! Jude was an awesome,..."
    - Jess & Melissa
  • "To the Morrow/Washer family we are thinking of you in these..."
    - Madison Edgecombe
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
View Map
Death Notice

MORROW,
Judith Ann (Jude):
Peacefully at Bupa Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford, on Sunday, 25th October 2020. Loved partner of Graeme (Hoppy), loved sister of Dianne, loved mother of Graham, Robert, Shannon, Anthony, loved nana of Tatum, Sirvana; Kairo and Lucca (dec). All messages to the Morrow family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers a donation to Ozanam House would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Jude will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Friday, 30th October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Inglewood Cemetery, Inglewood.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.