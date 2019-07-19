WEBLEY, Judith Marian
(Judy) (nee Bailey):
Passed peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday 17th July 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ray, Jane and Grant, Matthew and Mary, and Louise and Mic. Dearly loved Nana of Jimi, Jade and Quentin; Wade and Sara, Renae and Steven, Josh and Lanie; Jordan and Jemimah, and Jess and Dan. Awesome great-grandma to Max, Eliza, Emily, Aleisha, Charles, and Sammy. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages may be sent to "The Webley Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. Judy will be at home on Friday 19th July. Friends and family are welcome to visit. A service for Judy will be held at St Mary's Peace Memorial Hall, 44 Vivian Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 20th July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private family interment.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 19 to July 20, 2019