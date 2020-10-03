KELLY, Julie:
Peacefully at the Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday, 29th September 2020, with her son Shane by her side. Loved wife of the late Ken Kelly. Loved mother of the late Aaron, Shane and Regan. Loved Nan Juby to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister to Vicki, and loved aunty to Leah, Jody, and Dean. All messages to the Kelly family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford, or heavenaddress.com. A private family service for Julie has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020