Julie KELLY

Guest Book
  • " to the Kelly family I worked with Julie at prestige in..."
  • "Sorry to see Julie has died Fond memories of her when I..."
  • "A lovely neighbour always up for a friendly chat RIP Julie..."
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

KELLY, Julie:
Peacefully at the Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday, 29th September 2020, with her son Shane by her side. Loved wife of the late Ken Kelly. Loved mother of the late Aaron, Shane and Regan. Loved Nan Juby to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister to Vicki, and loved aunty to Leah, Jody, and Dean. All messages to the Kelly family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford, or heavenaddress.com. A private family service for Julie has been held.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 3, 2020
