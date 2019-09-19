BRACEGIRDLE,
June Audrey (nee White):
June passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on 17 September 2019, in her 90th year. She was the devoted wife of the late Roly (Roland) for 58 years. She was the loved and respected mother and mother-in-law to Stewart (and Lee) (Inglewood), Lloyd and Shona (Sentry Hill), Howard and Joanne (Inglewood), and Yvonne and Mark Cooper (Havelock North). June was the loved Nana of Fiona, Kirsty, Brian and Maryanne; Paul, Hamish and Julian; Shaun and Toni; Tania, Kelly and Denbigh, and her twelve great-grandchildren. The world's greatest pavlova maker has gone!! Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Ward 4 for their professionalism and care, and to the staff of Marinoto Rest Home, Inglewood. A private family service will be held to honour June's life (as per her wishes).
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019